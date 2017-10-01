Two Bodies of Students Recovered And Three Still Missing In Kaduna Excursion Boat Mishap

Earlier, the tragic incident of the Kaduna boat mishap of five secondary school students declared missing after a boat capsized in a river in Kaduna state, North West Nigeria, surfaced..

Now, local divers have recovered two bodies of the five students from a Private Secondary School who drowned in the Kaduna River, while others are still missing.

The victims are reported to have slipped from an old barge and plunged into the water while on excursion at a waterworks facility at the Kaduna River in the state capital.

According to the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), a search-and-rescue operation is on to find the missing students. The incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday afternoon.