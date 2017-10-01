Two Bodies of Students Recovered And Three Still Missing In Kaduna Excursion Boat Mishap

Two Bodies of Students Recovered And Three Still Missing In Kaduna Excursion Boat Mishap

Earlier, the tragic incident of the Kaduna boat mishap of five secondary school students declared missing after a boat capsized in a river in Kaduna state, North West Nigeria, surfaced..

Now, local divers have recovered two bodies of the five students from a Private Secondary School who drowned in the Kaduna River, while others are still missing.

The victims are reported to have slipped from an old barge and plunged into the water while on excursion at a waterworks facility at the Kaduna River in the state capital.

 
According to the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), a search-and-rescue operation is on to find the missing students.
 
The incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday afternoon.
 
 
The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Ezekiel Baba-Karik who confirmed the incident to Channels TV, said the victims, from a private secondary school in the state capital, were on an excursion at River Kaduna when the incident occurred.

view more articles

About Article Author

Two Bodies of Students Recovered And Three Still Missing In Kaduna Excursion Boat Mishap
Cobby

View More Articles

Related Article

I Spent N3.5 Billion on Sick Children – Patience Jonathan Tells EFCC

I Spent N3.5 Billion on Sick Children – Patience Jonathan Tells EFCC

President Buhari Asked Us to Focus on Northern Nigeria Only - World Bank

President Buhari Asked Us to Focus on Northern Nigeria Only - World Bank

Davido Tells His Story, Drops CCTV Video - The Unfortunate Death of Tagbo Umeike (Watch)

Davido Tells His Story, Drops CCTV Video - The Unfortunate Death of Tagbo Umeike (Watch)

Latest Nigeria News