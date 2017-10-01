Top 8 types of computer mice you probably didn’t know about

Can you imagine the modern world without a computer mouse? Despite how far we have come, this device still can’t be substituted! This pointer is the first thing you see on your desktop when you launch your PC. How many types of computer mouse exist in the world? Continue reading to find out the answer!

What is mouse?

A computer mouse is a pointing device which detects two-dimensional motion! The motion sends the pointer to your desktop where you can graphically use the interface of your computer. The term “computer mouse “ can be referred to the graphical pointer on your desktop and to the physical device you hold in your hand when manipulating the pointer.

The very first question – why do we call this device – a computer mouse. Who came up with this name? The earliest mention of the device “mouse” (a pointing device) was in the article “Computer-Aided Display Control” in 1965. It’s interesting that the plural form for the mouse in this particular case can be mice. The first recorded plural usage of the mouse was registered in the “The Computer as a Communication Device” in 1968.

The First Computer Mouse

It`s difficult to track the evolution of this device as you can find different types of computer mouse throughout history! The very first device that distantly reminds us about the computer mouse was the trackball which was invented by Ralph Benjamin in 1946. This device was a part of post-WWII era! Therefore, it had the name “Comprehensive Display System” and was used for military purposes!

Even if it was not the first mouse used for mass consumption, it sparked an idea forfurther development of the pointing device! How did it influence the modern day mouse devices? Find the answer in the top 8 types of computer mouse.

Top 8 types of mouse for computer

1. Mechanical Mice

The German company Telefunken was the first organization that introduced a computer mouse for mass usage. It happened on October 2, 1968. This computer mouse was sold as an addition to their computer device. Nobody thought that it would become a part of any computer device in the world.

The first modern version of the computer mouse with one ball instead of external wheels provided in the previous models, was presented by the Xerox PARC in 1972. It was a part of the Xerox Alto computer. This type of device became predominant in the 1980s and 1990s.

The main idea for the construction of this device was concentrated over the ball. It was a spherical ball made of steel and covered in rubber. The new incorporated design of a computer mouse was invented under the inspiration of Professor Jean-Daniel Nicoud. He provided a design with three buttons instead of two. This new component significantly increased the functionality of the mouse.

Another type of the mechanical mouse made use of potentiometers instead of the encoder wheels. The RadioShack`s color mouse is the best example of this type of the device!

2. Laser Mice

Optical mice rely on light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in combination with photodiodes to detect the surface movement. Laser mice rely on laser light to navigate. The very first optical and laser mice used special mousepad surfaces to work. For modern laser and optical types of computer mouse, the work surface is not a problem. Laser diodes are the best for better resolution and precision of the pointer.

Today, the battery-powered mice use laser only when it’s moving to save the energy.

3. Gyroscopic Mice

This type of mice is also called “air mice” as it does not require a work surface to operate. The most famous ones are manufactured by Gyration and Logitech. They offer a line of mice with a two-degree rotation freedom. Therefore, the user should only needs to make small wrist rotations to move the pointer.

4. 3D mice

This type of computer mouse is also known as bats. The device uses ultrasound to operate and provide 3-degree freedom. The best-known example of this type of mouse is 3Dconnexion! It was produced in the early 1990s. The mouse is worn as a ring around the finger! The thumb was used to operate the three mouse buttons.

The new concept of 3D mouse was by the German company Axsotic in 2010. However, the new version of the 3D mouse couldn’t compete with the traditional version of the computer mouse.

5. Tactile Mice

The tactile mouse was introduced by Logitech in 2000. The mouse used a small actuator for the vibration. This mouse also adopted haptic feedback to navigate throughout the desktop window boundaries.

6. Pucks

It is a digitized computer mice. This device relies on a perfect positioning. There are some position tracking devices that can be plugged into the computer and work like a mouse and they can also be called pucks

7. Ergonomic Mice

The name suggests the provision of ultimate comfort for the user. It’s designed to eliminate injuries connected with the traditional computer mouse.

8. Gaming Mice

This type of mouse is specifically designed for computer games. It usually employs a wide range of mouse buttons. In addition, this type of mouse can also be customized by a user!

It`s impossible to imagine the modern computer without a computer mouse. There are eight different types of computer mice used today. And there will probably be more someday soon. The technological revolution has no plans of stopping. Who knows what other types of computer mice we will see in ten, twenty or one hundred years?

