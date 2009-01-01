Hundreds of Gwoza Residents Come Out in jubilation Over Military’s Success Against Boko Haram (Video)

- Residents of Gwoza celebrated the army's latest operation

- The residents came out into the street in jubilation

- The operation led to the death of 15 terrorists

Residents of Gwoza local government in Borno state came out in jubilation to celebrate the success of the army in repelling a deadly Boko Haram attack.

In the video shared by Brigadier General Sanu Kukasheka Usman who is the spokesperson of the army on Wednesday, October 11, the residents could be seen jubilating on the streets.

Gwoza residents happy with the army over its latest operation. Credit: Facebook, SK Usman

They could be seen singing songs in appreciation of the army’s successful operation against the terrorists.

Gwoza residents celebtate over army's success against Boko Haram Credit: Facebook, SK Usman Onlinenigeria.com had reported that the Nigerian army gave account of how brave soldiers were able to repel an attack carried out by Boko Haram terrorists killing 15 of them.

In a statement by Usman ,the operation took place at Yamteke axis of Gwoza Local Government, Borno.

It was reported that the terrorists attempted to infiltrate their outpost with explosives but the soldiers were able t repel the attack although one of them lost his life.