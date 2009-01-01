Group issues strong warning to NNPC, Baru, calls for answers to issues raised by Kachikwu

– A group has called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to stop its blackmail against the minister of state for petroleum

– The group urged the NNPC and its group managing director to address the issues raised by Ibe Kachikwu

– The group also said the attempt by the NNPC to blackmail the minister is condemnable

A group has warned Nigerians to desist from blackmailing the minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

The group, Accountability Vanguard said the attempt by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and some Nigerians to blackmail Kachikwu is condemnable.

The group also said the NNPC has only failed to address the issues raised by the minister in his protest letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement released by its spokesperson, Ojelabi Victor, the group said it finds unfair that anyone would describe Kachikwu’s allegations as one coming from a derailed man.

Victor said the group managing director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru, only claimed he needed the approval of the substantive minister of petroleum to indulge in some of the actions he took in the corporation.

He said: “What Mr. Baru forgot to factor in in his jaundiced unhurried response was that the position of the NNPC board’s chairman has been ceded to the minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu!”

Victor said the act setting up the state-run oil firm empowers the president to delegate someone as the chairman of NNPC board, despite the fact that the president can still act in same capacity without invalidating the position of delegated.

“Looking at this holistically, where has Kachikwu gone wrong in his allegations? Let him be!

“Another issue raised by in the leaked memo was that of corruption and abuse of contracting processes. This was not included in the NNPC’s response to the minister.

“This, however, did not come as a surprise because the issue of insubordination addressed was secondary, the primary issue which borders on fraud is the contracting process. It’s unfortunate that a firm of the government expected by the act setting it up to be apolitical, like every other sectors in Nigeria, has fallen to corruption.

“It is high time we understood that corruption doesn’t come about only when money is misappropriated but also where fairness and openness are compromised,” Victor noted.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Kachikwu and the GMD of the NNPC met on Tuesday, October 10, at the Presidential Villa.

It was gathered that the duo discussed the future of Nigeria’s oil sector and the potential to be harnessed in the sector.

Before the duo met, Baru again reacted to allegations of corruption and insubordination raised against him by Kachikwu.

In his second response in two days, Baru said he did no wrong and repeated his argument that the NNPC board chaired by Kachikwu had no powers to regulate or approve contracts awarded by the state oil company.

