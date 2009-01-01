2019: You Can’t Zone My Constitutional Right – Donald Duke Reacts

- Former Cross River state governor, Donald Duke speaks on zoning presidency to north

The former Cross River state governor, Donald Duke, has said that he is not a supporter of zoning of the 2019 presidency to the north.

Duke, speaking as a guest on Channels TV programme, Hard Copy said: “I have never subjected myself to zoning, when I ran for governor I was not afforded zoning, everybody and everyone was able to run in Cross River.”

“Besides its my constitutional right to run, you can’t zone my right, I think it’s unconstitutional to zone.

“Like I said to you I was born a Nigerian, I wasn’t born an Easterner or Westerner, I was born after Independence. So my outlook is Nigerian.

I think we have a constitution , whatever arrangement you make must be subject to that constitution”

Duke added that Nigeria is in dire straits and should jettison zoning and go for the best.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, Onlinenigeria.com reported that former Governor of Abia state, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu maintained that the north must complete its two-term of eight years, adding that Igbos and other tribes should wait till 2023.

New Telegraph reports that Kalu told Journalists on Monday, October 9, after a closed-door meeting with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his uphill mansion, Minna that if President Muhammadu Buhari does not run in 2019, then another northerner should emerge.

Kalu said that: “If Buhari would not want to contest the 2019 Presidency like I will always say and maintain my position, northerners should be allowed to complete their second term making it eight years.

