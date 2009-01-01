‘War is Evil’ – Femi Fani-Kayode Attacks Junaid Mohammed Over IPOB Statement
- 22 minutes ago
- 8
- 0
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lashed out at Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, who has described the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as “bastards” , if they can’t cause another civil war in their struggle to actualize Biafra.
Fani-Kayode, in a tweet on Tuesday, warned Mohammed not to use “this type of languge.
He wrote: “Junaid Mohammed says “IPOB are bastards if they can’t cause another civil war”.
“I urge him to stop using this type of language. War is evil.”
Mohammed also stated that after losing over one million people to the war, people of the South East should not think of another civil war.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Lawyers urge new Senior Advocates to preserve judicial integrity
- Apapa gridlocks will soon be over — FRSC
- Lakong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
- Volleyball: 20 in camp for Africa Nation Women Championship in Cameroon
- Seven million litres of booze to be gulped at world’s biggest beer festival
- NATO to build rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan
- Don't Be Left Out: Checkout Nigerian Delicacies You Should Definitely Try This Weekend
- Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway