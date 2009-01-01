‘War is Evil’ – Femi Fani-Kayode Attacks Junaid Mohammed Over IPOB Statement

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lashed out at Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, who has described the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as “bastards” , if they can’t cause another civil war in their struggle to actualize Biafra.

Fani-Kayode, in a tweet on Tuesday, warned Mohammed not to use “this type of languge.

He wrote: “Junaid Mohammed says “IPOB are bastards if they can’t cause another civil war”.

“I urge him to stop using this type of language. War is evil.”

Mohammed also stated that after losing over one million people to the war, people of the South East should not think of another civil war.


