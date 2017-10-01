What Will Make Buhari Retain or Lose Power in 2019 – Jonathan’s Minister, Nebo

Former Minister of Power under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Prof Chinedu Nebo, has spoken on the chance of President Muhammadu Buhari retaining power in 2019. Former Minister of Power under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Prof Chinedu Nebo, has spoken on the chance of President Muhammadu Buhari retaining power in 2019.

He said the possibility of Buhari’s second term in office will depend on the electorate.

Nebo recalled that Buhari won the 2015 election because the people clamoured for change, adding that it is the equally the voice of the people that will either return or get him out if he decides to run again.

This is contained in a speech titled ‘Leadership and Nigeria’s developmental challenges’ the don delivered at the inaugural lecture series organised by the Institute of Security Studies of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

Nebo said: “In the absence of any known formula for prescribing the best leadership for Nigeria, all that is left is the space to outline how the best (exceptional leaders) can emerge, how the nation can minimize the chances of toxic leaders emerging.

“From this postulation, you can easily see the nexus between people and their leadership: the people partly form the situation and directly influence the kind of leaders they get.

“If we use the 2015 general election again as an example, it was the clamor of the Nigerian people for change that produced the crest that Buhari rode on to get back to power.”