Buhari Meets Service Chiefs in Aso Rock (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 10, met behind closed doors with service chiefs, including the minister of defence, retired Brig. Mansur Dan-Ali and the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Punch reports that the meeting, presided over by President Buhari, was centred on the security and peace of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a meeting with service chiefs at Aso Villa. Photo credit: Twitter, Muhammadu Buhari

Onlinenigeria.com gathered that the meeting was also being attended by the Director General of the State Security Services (SSS), Lawal Daura, the acting Director of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Arab Yadam, and the representative of the Inspector-General of Police.

The service chiefs at the meeting include Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Major-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and the Chief of Air Staff, AVM Sadique Abubakar.

Meanwhile, Onlinenigeria.com had previously reported that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, arrived in Maiduguri on Saturday, September 30, accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, General AG Olonisakin.