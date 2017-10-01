How to check 2017 JAMB UTME CBT result online
Candidates that participated in the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now check their results online few hours after writing the exam.
According to JAMB, results are being released within 24 hours after the examinations.
File photo of a UTME CBT center. Source: Twitter
To access your 2017 JAMB UTME results, there are steps to follow.
1. Go to JAMB result checking portal at http://www.jamb.org.ng/ResultChecker/CheckUTMEResults.
2. Supply your registered email address/JAMB Registration Number in the required column.
3. Click on ‘Check My Results’ to access your UTME score.
NB: If the portal returns with ‘You Do Not Have Any Result Yet’, that implies your result is not yet ready. You have to check back later..
