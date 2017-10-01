How to check 2017 JAMB UTME CBT result online

Candidates that participated in the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now check their results online few hours after writing the exam.

According to JAMB, results are being released within 24 hours after the examinations.

How to check 2017 JAMB UTME CBT result online

File photo of a UTME CBT center. Source: Twitter

To access your 2017 JAMB UTME results, there are steps to follow.

NAIJ.com lists them below:

1. Go to JAMB result checking portal at http://www.jamb.org.ng/ResultChecker/CheckUTMEResults.

2. Supply your registered email address/JAMB Registration Number in the required column.

3. Click on ‘Check My Results’ to access your UTME score.

NB: If the portal returns with ‘You Do Not Have Any Result Yet’, that implies your result is not yet ready. You have to check back later..

READ ALSO:   Experts want government to implement policies on children

READ ALSO: How to find your JAMB exam center

Nigerians express mixed feelings as JAMB reduces admission cut-off to 120 – on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

How to check 2017 JAMB UTME CBT result online
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

“I Know Who i Will Be Sacking First” – Dangote Again Reveals Desire to Buy Arsenal

“I Know Who i Will Be Sacking First” – Dangote Again Reveals Desire to Buy Arsenal

“Mama And Papa I Made It, Your Little Leon Is Going To The World Cup” – Super Eagles Star, Leon Balogun

“Mama And Papa I Made It, Your Little Leon Is Going To The World Cup” – Super Eagles Star, Leon Balogun

Mercy Johnson Finally Reveals Regina Daniels Real Age As She Celebrates Her Birthday And She’s Not 17

Mercy Johnson Finally Reveals Regina Daniels Real Age As She Celebrates Her Birthday And She’s Not 17

Latest Nigeria News