Jamb denies adding 40 marks to candidates’ score

There was a rumour flying around on the social media that the Senate mandated the JAMB to add 40 marks each to the scores of all candidates who sat for this year’s UTME.

But the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in its reactions debunked the rumour that the Senate has passed a bill urging the board to add extra 40 marks to candidates.

NAIJ.com gathered that the JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said that there is no bill anywhere not even a motion has been tabled before the two chambers of the National Assembly on the board’s 2017 UTME performance.

He said: “We urge candidates to disregard all funny connotations online on their results as the board will not contemplate doing all that is being speculated as that will negate the ethics of an examination body as critical as JAMB.”

It added that the board’s major concern had always been to ensure that cheating during and after examination were reduced to zero level, and this, he said, the board had substantially achieved.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported about the courses and subject combinations for students sitting for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.

