“I Know Who i Will Be Sacking First” – Dangote Again Reveals Desire to Buy Arsenal

Africa’s richest man, and chairman of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, has once again, revealed he would buy English Premier League club, Arsenal and hinted that his first sacking will be the manager, Arsene Wenger..
Dangote, while speaking at at the Financial Times Africa Summit, themed “What Makes Africa Work” taking place in London, said he would buy the club and ensures he fires a couple of people in the club.
He had earlier said he would fire Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, once he buys the club.
He then went further saying he has some ongoing projects, reason he has not made an offer yet.
