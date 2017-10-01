“Mama And Papa I Made It, Your Little Leon Is Going To The World Cup” – Super Eagles Star, Leon Balogun
Congratulatory messages have been thrown towards the super eagles team after their victory against Zambia which earned their place in the next FIFA World Cup tournament.
Now, German born Nigerian Defender, Leon Balogun has taken to social media to reveal he made his parents, Orfa and Cesar Balogun, proud as he tells them he’s going to be participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
A social media user Emeka Onwuka @CalvinEmeka shared a photo of the defender with his parents and captioned it:
“Proud parents. They will be in Russia to watch their kid. #MrandMrsBalogun. #SuperEagles.
and Leon retweeted it with the quote;
“@LeonBalogun: Mama & Papa I made it – your little Leon is going to the World Cup. We’ve came a long way. Proud to be your son .”
About Article Author
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Lawyers urge new Senior Advocates to preserve judicial integrity
- Apapa gridlocks will soon be over — FRSC
- Lakong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
- Volleyball: 20 in camp for Africa Nation Women Championship in Cameroon
- Seven million litres of booze to be gulped at world’s biggest beer festival
- NATO to build rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan
- Don't Be Left Out: Checkout Nigerian Delicacies You Should Definitely Try This Weekend
- Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway