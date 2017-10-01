“Mama And Papa I Made It, Your Little Leon Is Going To The World Cup” – Super Eagles Star, Leon Balogun

Congratulatory messages have been thrown towards the super eagles team after their victory against Zambia which earned their place in the next FIFA World Cup tournament.

Now, German born Nigerian Defender, Leon Balogun has taken to social media to reveal he made his parents, Orfa and Cesar Balogun, proud as he tells them he’s going to be participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

A social media user Emeka Onwuka‏ @CalvinEmeka shared a photo of the defender with his parents and captioned it:

“Proud parents. They will be in Russia to watch their kid. #MrandMrsBalogun. #SuperEagles.

and Leon retweeted it with the quote;

“@LeonBalogun: Mama & Papa I made it – your little Leon is going to the World Cup. We’ve came a long way. Proud to be your son .”