Mercy Johnson Finally Reveals Regina Daniels Real Age As She Celebrates Her Birthday And She’s Not 17

So, today stunning Nollywood teen actress, Regina Daniels, turns a year older today, well wishes and happy birthday messages have been the thing of the day for her..

So as nearly all fans of the teen actress know, her age has been a thing of controversy, with today being her birthday it’s alleged that she’s 16 despite her Wikipedia page saying she is 17!

But clearing a little bit of our doubt is Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, who in celebration of the teenager took to her Instagram page and wrote;

I remember the first time I carried this Big Baby of mine….Mum is what she calls Me and Yes,She is my Child…..

Happy 16th Birthday Princess …..You are so sweet,Respectful and Hard working….Aunty Rita, you did a great job here…LLNP…..party loading ……

The teen actress then replied her without correction ;

Awww thanks mummy… I have always admired you and still looking up to u. U are a rare gem. I love you

And when a fan told Mercy that Regina can’t be 16, Mercy affirmed it, saying;