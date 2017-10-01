Police Service Commission to probe Edo CP, others over misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Monday said it was investigating allegations of abuse of office against some Commissioners of Police holding State Command appointments.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary of the commission, Mr Musa Istifanus, while receiving the leadership of Concerned Citizens of Edo, in Abuja.

It was learnt that the group had stormed the commission to protest against the poor performance of the Commissioner of Police in the Edo, Mr Haliru Gwandu.

It was also gathered that the commission had received complaints and petitions against some commissioners of police for allegedly going contrary against laid down rules and regulations.

He said that the commission would take serious action against any of the commissioners found to have compromised his office.

Istifanus noted that the PSC frowns  seriously at abuses of office by  CPs in the state, noting that such malfeasance can lead to anarchy if not properly handled.

“We would not allow anarchy in Edo; we will immediately look into this complaint and take a decision on it.”

He however, called on the group to remain calm and law-abiding and allow the commission to carry out its findings and make recommendations.

The leader of the group, Mr Henry Okpeme, complained of the collapse of security in Edo, citing alarming increase in high profile assassinations, kidnapping and rape.

