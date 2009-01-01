Osinbajo reveals how Buhari’s administration is making Nigeria’s economy work

– Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president, has explained how President Buhari’s government develops Nigerian economy

– Osinbajo said the government specifically undertakes extensive ‘ease of doing business’ reforms

– He, however, noted that the reforms have led to reduction in cost and time, as well as greater transparency for small and medium sized enterprises in particular

Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president, said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is making specific efforts to enable the private sector thrive by undertaking extensive ‘ease of doing business’ reforms.

Osinbajo made this known on Monday, October 9, at the Financial Times Africa Summit that took place at the Claridge’s Mayfair Hotel in London,

READ ALSO: EFCC Charge Popular Senior Advocate Of Nigeria For Obstruction Of Justice (Official Documents)

According to Laolu Akande, the assistant to the vice president on media and publicity, the government in the past months had been working assiduously to improve macro-economic conditions.

READ ALSO: Enugu APC to petition Buhari, Saraki over alleged lopsided appointments

Osinbajo said:”Practical examples of success include leveraging the use of technology to fast-track business registration and payment of taxes, a functioning, tried and tested 48-hour electronic visa procedure and an Executive Order mandating greater transparency and efficiency across all government agencies.

”The reforms have led to reduction in cost and time, as well as greater transparency for small and medium sized enterprises in particular.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

READ ALSO: New BPE Boss: Privatised Firms Must Deliver Services To Nigerians

He noted that the Buhari administration is ”nevertheless determined and optimistic that Nigeria will, along with the rest of the continent, bring about an Africa that works for all its people and contributes to global growth and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that vice president categorically stated that investors seeking huge profits will always consider Nigeria, because the country is the best economic destination in Africa.

List President Buhari’s achievements in two years – on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines