Lagos, Rivers , 5 other states suspected cases of monkeypox have been recorded

– The monkeypox outbreak is reportedly spreading fast in Nigeria

– The NCDC reported that the virus may have spread to no less than 7 states

– Samples from the suspected cases have been sent to laboratory for verification

The national coordinator of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Monday, announced that the monkeypox outbreak may have spread to 7 states in Nigeria.

TheCable reports that Ihekweazu said suspected cases of the disease have been reported in 6 states after the initial discovery in Bayelsa on September 22.

He listed the states likely to have been affected as:

1. Bayelsa

2. Rivers

3. Ekiti

4. Akwa Ibom

5. Lagos

6. Ogun

7. Cross Rivers

Ihekweazu said sample of the suspected patients’ blood have been taken for laboratory confirmation.

He said: “Results are still being awaited. So far, there have been no deaths recorded

“It is unlikely that many of the suspected cases are actually monkeypox, but all are being investigated.

“All the suspected cases are currently receiving appropriate medical care, and the patients are all improving clinically in their various states.

“NCDC has activated an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) to coordinate the outbreak investigation and response across the affected states.

“The EOC is currently supporting State Ministries of Health in their response to the outbreak through active case finding, epidemiological investigation and contact tracing.

“Measures have been put in place to ensure effective sample collection and testing for laboratory confirmation.

“Risk communication activities have been heightened to advise the public on preventive measures. All 36 states and the FCT have been notified for preparedness.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Ihekweazu has appealed to Nigerians to remain calm as the Centre is working very hard to control the Monkey Pox outbreak in Bayelsa.

Ihekweazu assured that the centre was taking all the required steps to manage the cases and prevent further spread.

He said that a Rapid Response Team (RRT) from NCDC was immediately deployed to support the Bayelsa state government in the investigations and public health response.

