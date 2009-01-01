2019: Donald Duke Kicks Against Zoning Presidency to North (VIDEO)
Former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has said that he is not a supporter of zoning of the Presidency.
Duke, while speaking on Hard Copy anchored by Maope Ogun on Channels TV, said, “I have never subjected myself to zoning, when I ran for Governor I was not afforded zoning, everybody and everyone was able to run in Cross River.”
He maintained that, “Besides its my constitutional right to run, you can’t zone my right, I think it’s unconstitutional to zone.
“Besides. like I said to you I was born a Nigerian, I wasn’t born an Easterner or Westerner, I was born after Independence. So my outlook is Nigerian.”
Concluding, the ex-governor said Nigeria was in dire straits and should jettison zoning and go for the best.
It could be recalled that Chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) flayed Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti sSate for declaring his intention to run for Presidency in 2019 against the zoning arrangement of the two major political parties in the country.
See video below:
