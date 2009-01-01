Agbakoba Files Suit Against FG Over Non-inclusion of Southeast Zone in NNPC Board

- Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has filed a suit against the federal government of Nigeria

- In the suit, Agbakoba alleges non-inclusion of people from south east in the NNPC board

- No date has been fixed yet for the court to hear the suit

Dr Olisa Abakoba (SAN), the formal president of the Nigerian Bar Association has filed a case against the federal government of Nigeria over the appointments to the board of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Agbakoba in his suit, alleged the non-inclusion of people from southeast region in the appointment to the board of the NNPC.

Vanguard reports that Agbakoba in a statement on Monday alleged that "the appointment made by the Federal Government of Nigeria, contravenes the provisions of S.14 of the Constitution and also the Federal Character Commission, Act and the provisions of Sections 42 of the Constitution of Nigeria that prohibits discrimination of any of Nigeria’s ethnic groups such as, in this case, the South East."

He prayed that the Federal High Court declared NNPC board appointment as unconstitutional.

A date for the hearing of the suit has not yet been fixed.

Meanwhile, Onlinenigeria.com previously reported that the dust raised by the minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu, over the unilateral award of hefty oil and gas contracts totaling about $25billion by the group managing director of the NNPC boss, Maikanti Baru, has taken a twist.

There are reports that the presidency is considering taking actions against the minister having cleared the NNPC boss of any infraction.

The Nation reported that the fate of Kachikwu in the current administration is unsure following the allegation he made against the NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru.