Breaking: Former Chief of Army Staff General Victor Malu Dead
A former chief of army staff, General Victor Malu, has died.
The Punch reports that former military chief passed away on Monday, October 9.
Malu was born in 1947 and was 70 when he died.
He served as chief of army staff during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo although he was removed in 2001.
It was reported that he instigated the infamous Odi Massacre in Bayelsa state where soldiers killed hundreds of civilians.
view more articles
About Article Author
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Lawyers urge new Senior Advocates to preserve judicial integrity
- Apapa gridlocks will soon be over — FRSC
- Lakong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
- Volleyball: 20 in camp for Africa Nation Women Championship in Cameroon
- Seven million litres of booze to be gulped at world’s biggest beer festival
- NATO to build rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan
- Don't Be Left Out: Checkout Nigerian Delicacies You Should Definitely Try This Weekend
- Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway