Breaking: Former Chief of Army Staff General Victor Malu Dead

A former chief of army staff, General Victor Malu, has died.

The Punch reports that former military chief passed away on Monday, October 9.

Malu was born in 1947 and was 70 when he died.

He served as chief of army staff during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo although he was removed in 2001.

It was reported that he instigated the infamous Odi Massacre in Bayelsa state where soldiers killed hundreds of civilians.