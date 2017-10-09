President Buhari Meets With Yobe, Sokoto and Jigawa State Governors (Photos)
- President Buhari met with three state governors at the State House on Monday, October 9
- Those present included, Yobe, Sokoto and Jigawa state governors and the president
- The purpose of the meeting at Aso Rock villa was to discuss vital matters on state and federal government
On October 9, 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari met with state governors fom three northern states at the State House, Aso Rock villa.
Those present included, Yobe, Sokoto and Jigawa state governors, H.E. Ibrahim Geidam, H.E. Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, H.E. Badaru Abubakar respectively and the president.
The purpose of the meeting at Aso Rock villa was to discuss vital matters on state and federal government. President Buhari's personal assistant on new media tweeted this:
Below are some pictures from the meeting:
Buhari meets with the governor of Jigawa state H.E. Badaru Abubakar Source: Facebook, Femi Adesina
Buhari meets with the governor of Sokoto state H.E. Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal Source: Facebook, Femi Adesina
Buhari meets with the governor of Yobe state H.E. Ibrahim Geidam Source: Facebook, Femi Adesina
Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that youths from the north central part of Nigeria have called on President Buhari to seek a second term in office in the 2019 general election.
The youths, under the aegis of North Central Youth Leaders Forum, made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of its one day general assembly held on Sunday, October 8, in Minna, the Niger state capital.
