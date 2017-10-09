President Buhari Meets With Yobe, Sokoto and Jigawa State Governors (Photos)

- President Buhari met with three state governors at the State House on Monday, October 9

On October 9, 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari met with state governors fom three northern states at the State House, Aso Rock villa.

Those present included, Yobe, Sokoto and Jigawa state governors, H.E. Ibrahim Geidam, H.E. Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, H.E. Badaru Abubakar respectively and the president.

The purpose of the meeting at Aso Rock villa was to discuss vital matters on state and federal government. President Buhari's personal assistant on new media tweeted this:

Below are some pictures from the meeting:

Buhari meets with the governor of Jigawa state H.E. Badaru Abubakar Source: Facebook, Femi Adesina

Buhari meets with the governor of Sokoto state H.E. Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal Source: Facebook, Femi Adesina

Buhari meets with the governor of Yobe state H.E. Ibrahim Geidam Source: Facebook, Femi Adesina

