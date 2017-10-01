Davido Replies Follower Who Accused Him of Killing His Three Friends

Following the controversy trailing the death of three of Davido‘s associates, some fans have been quick to point fingers at the ‘IF’ singer for being responsible for their demise.

A fan went as far as going to the singer’s Instagram page to call him out for being responsible for the death of his three friends who all died the same way.

And Davido replied!

Recall it all started when Caroline Danjuma accused the singer of Dumping her “boyfriend”, Tagbo who she claims died in his car, 3 days later, one of his bosom friend, and former official DJ, DJ Olu died, and it was discovered DJ Olu died alongside one of his friend, Chime in his car.

Tagbo

Now, a follower has deemed it fit to accuse the singer of killing them, saying they all died within the period of three days, and a serious investigation is needed.

Dj Olu and Chime

The Follower, @kellydgreat_ said: “Drama King Davido, you’re responsible for the death of three of your friends, Tagbo, Chime, DJ Olu who all died the same way within the period of 3 days. We really need serious investigation. Something is fishy about the mysterious death of 3 of your friends in less than a week. The rich always get away with murder cases in Nigeria, but this time, your Money can’t safe you. I am an insider who know the whole story. The world will know the truth”

…and the singer just responded with a “God bless you”!

This is coming after Davido headlined a show in South Africa, and gave a shoutout to his friends who recently died. Watch the video below: