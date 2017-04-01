Nnamdi Kanu’s kinsman asks court to order UK to deport the IPOB leader

Nnamdi Kanu’s kinsman asks court to order UK to deport the IPOB leader

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Nnamdi Kanu’s kinsman asks court to order UK to deport the IPOB leader
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

BREAKING: Super Eagles Qualify for 2018 World Cup

BREAKING: Super Eagles Qualify for 2018 World Cup

Igbos Deserve Apologies Over Asaba Killings - Chidoka Fumes as He Demands Army Report on Operation Python Dance

Igbos Deserve Apologies Over Asaba Killings - Chidoka Fumes as He Demands Army Report on Operation Python Dance

Buhari Made a Private Promise to Me That He'll Address Agitations in Southeast - Governor Umahi

Buhari Made a Private Promise to Me That He'll Address Agitations in Southeast - Governor Umahi

Latest Nigeria News