BREAKING: Super Eagles Qualify for 2018 World Cup
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified Russia 2018 World Cup after defeating the Chipolopolo Zambia 1-0.
Substitute Alex Iwobi got Nigeria’s goal in the 71st minute.
The Eagles had several chances at goal but their profligacy meant they scored just a goal in front of their home fans.
Table-topping Nigeria now have 13 points while Zambia has seven points, making the last game a formality.
