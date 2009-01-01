BREAKING: Super Eagles Qualify for 2018 World Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified Russia 2018 World Cup after defeating the Chipolopolo Zambia 1-0.

Substitute Alex Iwobi got Nigeria’s goal in the 71st minute.

The Eagles had several chances at goal but their profligacy meant they scored just a goal in front of their home fans.

Table-topping Nigeria now have 13 points while Zambia has seven points, making the last game a formality.


