Igbos Deserve Apologies Over Asaba Killings - Chidoka Fumes as He Demands Army Report on Operation Python Dance

- The flag bearer of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Osita Chidoka, has urged the federal government to apologise to the Igbo

- Chidoka said the Igbos deserve apologies over the Asaba killings which occurred 50 years ago

- He also demanded that the Nigerian army release its report on the clash between its soldiers on Operation Python Dance and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra

In remembrance of the horrific killing of many people of Asaba origin during the civil war, the former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka, has said that the Igbo deserve apologies from the federal government.

The former minister and current flag bearer of the United Progressive Party (UPP) urged the federal government to use the occasion of the 5oth remembrance of the incident to issue an official regret to the Igbos on the killings.

Chidoka said the fact that Igbos still hold unto the memories of the ugly incident 50 years after it occurred is indicative of the dire need for genuine healing.

He said a soothing word from the federal government at occasions such as this will act as a "mollifying balm to the survivors and relatives of the deceased."

He maintained that the Igbos are peaceful, accommodating and forgiving people whose demand has been for a fairer union founded on justice, equity and fairness, and where no man is oppressed or relegated.

The former minister, in a statement signed by the media director for the Osita Chidoka campaign office, Viola Okolie, said he believes a fairer union will eradicate all tensions and possibly ease the pains of the past.

Chidoka also called for the release of the Nigerian army's report on the investigation of the crisis between members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the force.

He urged the military high command to accelerate its inquest on the alleged human rights abuses and violations by soldiers deployed for the second phase of the Operation Python Dance in southeast.

He also commended well-meaning Nigerians from other parts of the country - including Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Reverend Father Matthew Hassan Kukah - who have identified with the Igbos on the 50th anniversary of the Asaba killing.

He called for the continued spirit of brotherliness among Nigerians while assuring of his commitment towards the pursuit of the interest of Ndigbo through institutionalized legal and legitimate means.

Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that Chidoka called for the creation of a sixth state for the southeast region.

Chidoka said the creation of a new state in the region would be his first and main agenda once he secures the governorship seat in Anambra state.

He also explained that the new state will bridge the disparity faced by the Igbo people within the country.