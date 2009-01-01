NEMA Boss Slumps, Dies in Hotel Room
The Northeast Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mr Abdulsalam Badamasi was on Friday confirmed dead after he slumped in his room.
Badamasi was confirmed dead on Friday after he slumped in his hotel room.
According to Daily Trust, NEMA Information Officer, Sanni Datti confirmed the death, saying the agency will come up with a statement.
Datti said “Yes, he is dead after he slumped in his room early hour on Friday and he was rushed to hospital, but later gave up.”
Until his deployment to Maiduguri mid September, he was the Zonal Coordinator in north central Jos.
view more articles
About Article Author
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Lawyers urge new Senior Advocates to preserve judicial integrity
- Apapa gridlocks will soon be over — FRSC
- Lakong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
- Volleyball: 20 in camp for Africa Nation Women Championship in Cameroon
- Seven million litres of booze to be gulped at world’s biggest beer festival
- NATO to build rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan
- Don't Be Left Out: Checkout Nigerian Delicacies You Should Definitely Try This Weekend
- Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway