What Buhari Discussed With Supreme Court Judges at Aso Rock (VIDEO)

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen on Friday led a delegation of Supreme Court judges to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Onnoghen and the judges arrived at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa about 12:38pm while Buhari was meeting with the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Ahmad Bashir, posted a video of the meeting on his official twitter handle.

Bashir quoted the President as commending the judges for setting up the committee to monitor anti-corruption cases.

The tweets read, “President @MBuhari this afternoon received a Courtesy Visit from the Justices of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen.

“Pres @MBuhari commends setting up of Committee to monitor anti-corruption cases, headed by Justice Ayo Salami, former Pres, Court of Appeal.”

Watch video here…

Justices of the Supreme Court led by CJN, Justice N. Onnoghen pay a courtesy visit to President Buhari this afternoon at the State House. pic.twitter.com/7qWONLDUZe — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 6, 2017

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, also called on the judiciary to come up with an initiative that will ensure speedy dispensation of justice thereby decongesting the nation’s prisons.

President Buhari further called for the establishment of courts in prison yards to speed up decongestion.

According to him, logistics of transporting prisoners to court is huge.

He, therefore, asked the Attorney General to take up the matter of welfare of judicial officers with the salaries and wages commission.