See The Face of Man Who Tried to Smuggle Hard Substance Using Yam Tubers (Video)

- A Nigerian man recently found hard substance inside yam tubers he was supposed to take abroad with him

- The man has now revealed the face of the smuggler who gave him the yam tubers to take abroad for him

- He took the man to church to repent for his sins and give his life to Christ

Onlinenigeria.com recently reported the story of a man who found hard substance inside yam tubers given to him by a friend who asked him to take the tubers abroad for him.

According to the man, his friend tried to trick him into smuggling the hard substance abroad for him by giving him the yam tubers.

He claimed he noticed that something was in the yams after he tried to wash off the sand from the ‘tubers’.

Nigerian man reveals the face of smuggler who hid hard substance inside yam tubers Photo Source: Facebook

In a video he recently shared on social media, he revealed the face of the ‘friend’ who tried to trick him into smuggling the hard substance.

The man who claimed to be a customs officer could be heard asking the alleged smuggler why he would do such a thing to him.

From the video clip taken in a church, it was gathered that the man brought the smuggler to the church to repent and ask for forgiveness.

He was heard saying: “Give your life to Christ, it is only God that can give you wealth.”

A pastor was also heard telling the alleged smuggler who asked for forgiveness to come to church the next Sunday.

The smuggler said: “I’m very sorry, please forgive me, this would never happen again.”

Watch video below: