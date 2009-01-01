‘I’m in Love With Her’ Says Man Who Impregnated 13-year-old Step-daughter

Policemen attached to the Area G Police Command, Lagos State have arrested one Saka Akonda for impregnating his step-daughter, 13.

Akonda 36, a furniture maker, residing at Obawole, Iju, Lagos State, was arrested following a complaint filed by the girl’s paternal uncle.

Akonda, who was dragged before the Magistrate Court in Ogba, said he is “in love” with the firl.

He expressed shocked that the police could arrest him, even after he had settled the matter amicably with the girl’s biological father.

Akonda, a father of two, said he has accepted responsibility for the underage girl’s pregnancy, stressing that he was willing and ready to take good care of her.

He said: “Everything would have been okay, but it’s the girl’s father’s brother that is causing problem.

“He was the person that encouraged the girl’s father to arrest me. Even when my wife said we should abort the girl’s pregnancy, I kicked against it.

“I was afraid for her life. I don’t want her to die. I have been sponsoring the girl’s education since my wife came with her to my house.

“Her father appreciated my effort on the girl.”

Akonda said the police officer that arrested him requested the sum of N50,000 to settle the case with the girl’s father, but that he could only raise N10,000.

He said: “Right now I’m begging the girl’s father to remember that I had been caring for the girl for long. Most times, her father doesn’t care for her.”

Akonda said his wife left him after he was arrested by the police.

The girl’s uncle, Oladele Rasheed, 52, a driver, said the girl’s mother left his

brother’s house five years ago to marry Akonda.

Rasheed said: “The man who impregnated the little girl married my brother’s wife.

“The woman abandoned her husband to go and live with this useless man, who has impregnated mother and daughter.

“I want the law to take its due course and punish him for his wickedness

“Even if my elder brother backtracks on this matter, I shall not. I would see this case to the end.”