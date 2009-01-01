Buhari Diverting NNPC Fund for 2019 Campaign – Fani-Kayode
- 2 hours 11 minutes ago
- 21
- 0
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabal, are stealing funds from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to fund his 2019 presidential campaign.
Fani-Kayode tweeted on Wednesday evening: “Ibe Kachikwu does not appreciate the fact that to @MBuhari and his tiny cabal of ethnic supremacists pillaging 26 billion USD from the Northern (sorry “Nigerian”) National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is nothing.
“Where else do up expect him to get the funds for his 2019 campaign?”
The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, set up a panel to probe the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru.
The panel was set up, following allegations made against Baru by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, in a petition to President Buhari.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Lawyers urge new Senior Advocates to preserve judicial integrity
- Apapa gridlocks will soon be over — FRSC
- Lakong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
- Volleyball: 20 in camp for Africa Nation Women Championship in Cameroon
- Seven million litres of booze to be gulped at world’s biggest beer festival
- NATO to build rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan
- Don't Be Left Out: Checkout Nigerian Delicacies You Should Definitely Try This Weekend
- Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway