Leaked Memo: Buhari Not Interested in Seeing Kachikwu - Aisha Yesufu

- The leaked memo of Dr Ibe Kachikwu to President Muhammadu Buhari is still a trending topic in Nigeria

- Activist, Aisha Yesufu has given her opinion on the issues raised by the minister of state of petroleum

- Kachikwu had accused the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru of awarding contracts worth over $26 billion without the NNPC board approval which Kachikwu chairs

Bring Back our Girls co-founder, Aisha Yeseufu, has given her opinion on the issues raised by the minister of state of petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, in a leaked memo to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yesufu, a social activist and public commentator, took to her Twitter page on Wednesday, October 4, to criticize President Muhammadu Buhari, with the way the minister was treated.

She opined that the president was not interested in seeing the minister in response to claims by Dr Kachikwu that he has not been able to gain access to the Buhari.

She tweeted: “Stop saying Kachikwu has no access to the president. The president doesn't want to see Kachikwu period!

“Kachikwu is the minister of state of the ministry that gives Nigeria its highest income that Buhari is the minister.

“Buhari should be the one looking for Kachikwu. Kachikwu should be so overworked by Buhari himself and in close contact 24/7.”

She went on to suggest that President Buhari should be working very closely with Dr Kachikwu due to the corruption that took place in the last administration in the ministry and NNPC.

She then alleges that the president was not angry at the corruption of the last administration, but at the fact that it wasn't his administration doing the corruption.

She went on to advise supporters of the president to stop making excuses for him, adding that Nigeria is on an auto pilot running itself aground while President Buhari enjoys the perk of being called president and fawned upon.

“We want to blame everyone and everything but President Muhammadu Buhari and we keep giving him enabling environment to keep failing,” she added.

Meanwhile, the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the leaked memo of Kachikwu to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani who appeared in Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, October 4, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take serious action on the issues raised by the minister of state for petroleum.

Senator Sani stated that if the allegations were not probed, it will spark negative conclusions that the presidency has been hijacked.

His words: “The content of that letter and the allegations made raise a number of issues not only about the NNPC but about the whole structure of governance as it exists today, in the very sense that if a minister of state can say it has been difficult for him to access channels through which he can present his issues, I think there is a system disconnect and it is simply giving credence to the fact that there exists a government within a government. ]

“In some cases, they call them kitchen cabinet but this is not a kitchen cabinet. This is about some persons who have surrounded the president and are exercising power to their advantage and also manipulating power to their own interest.”