“Biafra Is A Spirit That Can’t Be Killed By Guns Or Operation Python Dance “– Pastor Chris Okafor

General Overseer of the Mountain of liberation and miracle ministry, Chris Okafor, has said he believes that ‘Biafra’ is a spirit that cannot be eliminated with weapons.

Pastor Okafor, who made this statement while speaking on ‘Operation Python dance 2’, said that the spirit ‘Biafra’ could not be destroyed with guns, arrows and even a nuclear bomb. He opined that it was unfair the way the Federal government deployed the military to the region to quell the activities of Pro-secession group, the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB).

In his words;

“Our Government needs to learn how to resolve issues with dialogue. No amount of time or resources expended towards dialogue is a waste.This is not 1967. Anybody who thinks that they can kill an agitation like Biafra with force is truly living in fools’ paradise. It can never happen! Biafra is a spirit. Wasn’t it Ojukwu who started it? He’s gone but Biafra is still here.

You can’t kill a spirit with guns and arrows, not even with a nuclear bomb. If Ojukwu’s exit did not kill the agitation, how can any human being think or believe that Nnamdi Kanu’s exit will kill the agitation.’’

As a matter of fact, more people have now joined the agitation and mark my words, worst people than Nnamdi Kanu will soon emerge-they are already there and nobody knows how peaceful those ones will be.”

We should behave like a 21st-century constitutional entity and stop using force to do everything. Dialogue is the only way out and the Government of the day must take advantage now.”