“EFCC is Only Attracted to Thieves” – Lauretta Onochie Replies Patience Jonathan Cries

President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie, has slammed former first lady, Patience Jonathan over her cries that she is being being unfairly persecuted..

Recall, on Monday October 2nd, the former first lady, Patience Jonathan, released a statement signed by her chief press secretary, Belema Meshack-Hart, in which she accused the anti-graft agency of witch-hunting her and her family.

In the statement, she asked President Buhari to call EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to order and added that she is the most vilified first lady in the history of Nigeria just because she campaigned for her husband in the 2015 general elections.

Now, President Buhari’s personal assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie has taken to her social media to slam Patience Jonathan in her reply..

Replying a post by Daily Post, she wrote;

Madam, under your admin, oops, your husbands admin, perversion of the course of justice was standard. Under @MBuhari’s admin, it’s forhidden

Again, there must be somethings about you that attract @officialEFCC.

EFCC is ONLY attracted to those who have stolen items. Do you Have?

See her Tweets below: