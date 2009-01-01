138 Nigerians Return From Libya, 4 Critically Sick

About 138 Nigerians Tuesday, voluntarily returned to Nigeria from Libya with the help of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The returnees, who were received by the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with the help of other agencies, were said to have been stranded in Libya following failed attempts to cross over to Europe – they arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 8.05 pm.

According to the South West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr. Yakubu Suleiman, the returning Nigerians comprise of 65 women, 64 men, four teenagers and six infants.

Mr. Suleiman explained that the Nigerians had returned to the country voluntarily after they got stranded in Libya following failed attempts to cross over to Europe.

Four of the returnees are said to be critically ill and in need of urgent medical attention.