“God Knows The Truth” – Davido Finally Reacts to Tagbo’s Death and Replies Caroline Danjuma
Davido has finally broken his silence, and spoken about the death of his friend, Tagbo..
Recall, the messy saga started yesterday when Caroline Danjuma called out the singer and accused the singer, of abandoning Tagbo in a general hospital, and running away with his crew after they partied till he was drunk..
Now, the singer has taken to his Snapchat to drop some emotional messages about the death of his friend.
He said on Snapchat;
“I was deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of my friend Tagbo. 1st and foremost my sincere condolence and prayers are with his family at this time.
I’ve been in the same position before, multiple times and also of recent.
But it is also disappointing that false information and complete lies have been put out there using my name, as usual. Out of total respect for Tagbo and his family I will not discuss this matter further for now. Rest In Peace Tagbo,”
