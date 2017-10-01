“Diversify Our Economy Now Or We Will Drink Crude Oil One Day” – Ezekwesili Warns Federal Government

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has adviced the Federal Government to think towards the diversification of the nation’s economy in a bid to prevent total dependence on oil and gas.

Oby Ezekwesili, who made this known at the 2017 civil engineering conference organised by the Abuja chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE), appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to invest more in the engineering sector for the sake of the future.

She said;

“Let me tell you something, Norway, one of the biggest oil producers has just stashed $1 trillion of her oil money in a sovereign wealth fund.

I was in Norway recently, and 10 percent of vehicles used there run on electric. Nigeria should ask herself these critical questions because very soon, Nigeria will drink her crude oil.”