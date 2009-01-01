Gunmen Abduct Ace Musician, Osayomore Joseph, Shoot Wife

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a popular musician and social critic, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph.

His wife whose name could not be ascertained as at press time was said to been shot in the head.

Osayomore was kidnapped at about 10pm at Orovie village off Upper Ekewan road in Egor local government area.

On September 24, three policemen stationed at the Ogba Zoo and Nature Park were killed by kidnappers while the Managing Director of the Zoo, Dr. Andy Ehanire was abducted.

Andy, a brother to the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, is yet to be released by his abductors.

On September 27, the Parish Priest of St. Benedict Church, Iddo 2, Okpella of Auchi Diocese, Fr. Lawrence Adorolo was abducted along Auchi-Okene highway while returning from Igarra in Akoko-Edo local government area.

He was released two days later after the Catholic authorities refused to pay ransom.

Reacting to the abduction of Osayomore, Edo Police spokesman, DSP Moses Nkombe, said police received report about the abduction at about 11pm.

DSP Nkombe said security operatives have been drafted to hot spots across the state.

He assured that the police would do its best to secure the release of Osayomore.