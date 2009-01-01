Biafra: Arewa Youths Lambast IPOB for ‘Attacking’ Orji Kalu Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Disappearance
Kalu had over the weekend claimed that the IPOB leader escaped Nigeria to London via Malaysia, a claim that IPOB faulted and seriously condemned.
Reacting to IPOB’s attack on the former governor, ACF, said the pro-Biafra group has become irresponsible and lacks the common sense to come to terms with reality.
Speaking in Kaduna, on Wednesday, the National President of Arewa, Shettima Yerima, wondered why IPOB would insult Kalu, who mediated on their behalf.
Yerima faulted the fact that the group could resort to name calling despite Kalu’s efforts in sustaining relative peace the country is currently enjoying.
According to Yerima, “A man like Kalu, who has frequently shuttled the North to discuss the safety of his people deserve more than appreciations.
“If they couldn’t contain their pot of insults and decides to extensively extend it to even the ones sticking their neck on their behalf, It simply shows how irresponsible, ungrateful and unappreciative they can be.
“I wonder the reason for such propaganda by IPOB. Even when they said Nnamdi Kanu’s father was missing, a doctor in Federal Medical Centre confirmed he slumped and was brought for treatment at Federal Medical Centre.
“Meanwhile, IPOB claims they disappeared or the army has them.”
