‘Been Doing it All Alone, y’all Were Deceived by Videos and Pictures’ – P-square’s Paul Okoye P-square

A fan who reacted to studio photo of Psquare’s Paul Okoye recording alone, thought the photo was shared on Twitter by Paul in his battle of supremacy with his brother, Peter Okoye.

However he was told by Paul that he’s been doing it all alone all these years,but we were all deceived by music videos and pictures. Here’s their exchange;

This is coming after the singer announced he won’t be deceived again, after letting his brother in in his first solo music.


