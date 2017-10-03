Senator Dino Melaye Shows-off His Versace Outfits (Photos)

Senator Dino Melaye is currently in South Africa on an official assignment and has shared some photos of himself rocking an all-Versace ensemble.

"Money is anything money" can buy. This is the definition of money by a respected prof of economics. Don't twist my write up haters."

See more photos below;