Man Collapses and Dies After Bumping Into His Wife Who was 'Abroad', Pregnant with Another Man's Baby

Man Collapses and Dies After Bumping Into His Wife Who was 'Abroad', Pregnant with Another Man's Baby

A man has prematurely passed on after he collapsed and died after bumping into his wife who had eloped with another man, at a restaurant where he had checked in for some refreshments.

A Ugandan man identified as David Ntege has met his untimely death at a Ugandan restaurant after bumping into his wife with another man, as he collapsed and died for love.
 
According to a report by TUKO.co.ke, David and his wife got married in a colorful wedding in April, 2017. However,the newly-wedded couple did not enjoy their marriage life as the wife traveled abroad for further studies not long after the wedding.
 
Contrary to her excuse, the wife did not go anywhere, but instead eloped with another man who impregnated her.
 
David, now a deceased was shocked to death, literally after bumping into his wife who had left for 'further studies' with another man at a Ugandan restaurant, where he had checked in for some refreshments.
 
The mother of all shockers came down on the late David when his wife openly confessed that she only married him to get a marriage certificate, and to add salt to injury, the wife was pregnant for another man.
 
David could not take it, and he collapsed and died on the spot.
 
David died on Sunday, October 1 2017 and will be buried on Tuesday, 3 October 2017, in Buyende District, Uganda.

view more articles

About Article Author

Man Collapses and Dies After Bumping Into His Wife Who was 'Abroad', Pregnant with Another Man's Baby
Cobby

View More Articles

Related Article

“Biafra Is A Spirit That Can’t Be Killed By Guns Or Operation Python Dance “– Pastor Chris Okafor

“Biafra Is A Spirit That Can’t Be Killed By Guns Or Operation Python Dance “– Pastor Chris Okafor

“EFCC is Only Attracted to Thieves” – Lauretta Onochie Replies Patience Jonathan Cries

“EFCC is Only Attracted to Thieves” – Lauretta Onochie Replies Patience Jonathan Cries

138 Nigerians Return From Libya, 4 Critically Sick

138 Nigerians Return From Libya, 4 Critically Sick

Latest Nigeria News