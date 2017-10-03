Man Collapses and Dies After Bumping Into His Wife Who was 'Abroad', Pregnant with Another Man's Baby

A man has prematurely passed on after he collapsed and died after bumping into his wife who had eloped with another man, at a restaurant where he had checked in for some refreshments.

A Ugandan man identified as David Ntege has met his untimely death at a Ugandan restaurant after bumping into his wife with another man, as he collapsed and died for love. According to a report by TUKO.co.ke, David and his wife got married in a colorful wedding in April, 2017. However,the newly-wedded couple did not enjoy their marriage life as the wife traveled abroad for further studies not long after the wedding. Contrary to her excuse, the wife did not go anywhere, but instead eloped with another man who impregnated her.