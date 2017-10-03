Biafra: Igbos are Financing IPOB, it’s Their Project – Junaid Muhammad

A Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Muhammad has insisted that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is an “Igbo project.”

He said Nigerians should not be deceived, adding that the group was being financed by Igbos.

Junaid, who insisted that IPOB is a terrorist group, said he does not care whether the Southeast Governor support the proscription or not.

The ex-lawmaker told The Guardian, that “Owing to the fact that the southeast governors sat and held a meeting to proscribe the activities of IPOB as a result of their violent nature of agitation, justified their move to proscribe the activities of the terrorist group, what President Buhari did was only to enact a decision, which had been taken earlier by them.

“But I want to assure you that whether they proscribe it or not, whether they regard IPOB as terrorist, illegal or legal organisation, it remains proscribed and if they play games, they are going to be dealt with by the law.

“IPOB is an Igbo project, so don’t confuse yourself, the Igbo are the ones financing it, I don’t care whether the southeast governors are not in support of the proscription or not.”