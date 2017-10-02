Restructuring: Buhari is a confused man – Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance on the call for restructuring of the country is an indication that he is confused over the issue.

In his Independence Day broadcast, Buhari had said irresponsible groups had hijacked the restructuring debate.

However, Afenifere, in its reaction said Buhari was confusing call for restructuring with that for the breakup of Nigeria.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin said Buhari should make a clear distinction between the two and work towards rescuing the country from imminent collapse.

“Buhari is indirectly promoting those working for the break-up of Nigeria by ignoring the demands of Nigerians for restructuring”, Odumakin told Punch.

Odumakin said, “He should separate those agitating for restructuring from those calling for a break-up of the country. I think he is confusing restructuring with break-up.

“Those calling for restructuring are those working to avert the breakup of Nigeria while those opposed to it are the ones working for the break-up of the country.

“Let the President deal with restructuring; if he does not listen to the agitations for restructuring, he is promoting those who are working for the break-up of the country.”

