Nnamdi Kanu is a Coward for Running Away - Ahmadu Bello's Grandson Mocks

Ahmadu Bello's grandson has regarded the 'runaway' leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra - Nnamdi Kanu as a coward and a misguided element.

Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the grandson of the late Premier of the northern region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, has labelled Kanu a ‘coward’ for reportedly fleeing Nigeria to London.

Speaking on the sidelines’ of Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary, Danbaba, the Magajin Gari Sokoto, said, “I find it difficult to understand what Nnamdi Kalu wants, bearing in mind the outcome of the secession attempt that led us into civil war.”

He described Kanu as a misguided element, who thought he could return home to set Nigeria on fire, and take to his heels as he had allegedly done now.

Danbaba added, “Honestly, if I were President (Muhammadu) Buhari, he wouldn’t have the luxury of time he had in generating tension, caused untimely death of some before I descend on him.

“Where is the coward who was threatening that anyone, who comes to arrest him, will not leave Igbo land alive?”

He advised Buhari to deal decisively with anyone or group who would want to plunge the nation into another civil war.

Also, the General Overseer, Revival Chapel Worldwide, Bishop Charles Yohanna, has condemned the secessionist agitation by IPOB, calling on the group to be specific on what it wants.

He stated this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday at a special service to mark Nigeria’s 57th Independence Day at the church headquarters in Bauchi.

He wondered why some people would demand another country in a country. Yohanna stated, “Many of us lack the spirit of patriotism from the beginning. Many of our religious leaders were not told to respect the ideals of the nation when they were growing up.

“Someone, who grew up in the woods and then coming to limelight without knowing what it has taken us to build this nation, will talk about dividing the nation.

“Biafra project is not from the heart of the men that are pursuing it. If they are looking for something, they should call the thing by its name.

“What you are looking for is justice, fairness, fair share; is that not what you’re looking for? Why not table it and we have a democratic organ available,” he stated.