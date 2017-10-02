Wizkid has an Issue With Olamide’s ‘Wo’ Lyrics… and Olamide Responds!
Wizkid and Olamide had an hilarious quick chat and their fans can’t just keep calm
So, Starboy CEO, Wizkid, who had a sold-out show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom, has called on Olamide to clarify him on an issue he’s having about his latest song, WO.
“Brother @olamide_YBNL .. Shey na awon omo ticker body abi na awon omo ti ka .. ? Abeg this one don dey disturb me since” Wizkid asked the YBNL King on Twitter..
….and He responded thus: “lol anyhow you see am Champ”
Yea, that’s all.. thanks for stopping by
Wizkid and Olamide on set of Kay Switch’s music video ‘For Example’ in 2013
view more articles
About Article Author
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Lawyers urge new Senior Advocates to preserve judicial integrity
- Apapa gridlocks will soon be over — FRSC
- Lakong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
- Volleyball: 20 in camp for Africa Nation Women Championship in Cameroon
- Seven million litres of booze to be gulped at world’s biggest beer festival
- NATO to build rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan
- Don't Be Left Out: Checkout Nigerian Delicacies You Should Definitely Try This Weekend
- Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway