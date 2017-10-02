Gov. Dickson Reveals What will Happen to Nigeria if not Restructured

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has declared that Nigeria will explode if not restructured.

The governor addressed newsmen on Sunday after a special thanksgiving service to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the creation of the state and 57th independence anniversary of Nigeria at the King of Glory Chapel at the Government House in Yenegoa, the state capital.

According to Dickson, Nigeria’s current structure was not sustainable.

While noting that those calling for restructuring of the country were the ‘’true patriots of Nigeria,’’ he regretted that a number of leaders misconstrued the call for restructuring to mean secession.

He stated , “My view is that there is an urgent national imperative for us to review the country.

“Maybe some people have problems with the word restructuring, but we have to re-examine our nation’s foundation and see how we can make necessary adjustments that will promote a more stable and prosperous Nigeria.

“The structure of the country as it is now is not sustainable.

“Very often, a number of our leaders misconstrue the call for restructuring to mean secession. No, those calling for restructuring are the patriots of Nigeria because we want to lay a foundation for a Nigeria that will last for the next 50, 100 and 200 years and above to come.

“Those people forget that in the next 10, 20 years, the country will be one of the most populous nations on the face of the earth.

“You can’t have that kind of high density human population , arguing every day and every time about the injustices and imbalances, there will be an implosion.’

“So, it is best for us now to have a consensus. If there is any problem at all, it is how do we go about it not whether we should attempt a restructuring or review or not.

“That to me is taken for granted and I am happy President Muhammadu Buhari said he was not opposed to restructuring.

“We are Nigerians, nobody is more Nigerian than us, nobody is more Nigerian than a Bayelsan or a Niger Delta man.

“We are the people that have been sustaining this country for over 60 years. Nobody has the right to question our Nigerianess.”

