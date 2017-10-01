I Will Not Allow Nigeria Break up Under my Administration – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he won’t allow the country divide under his administration.

The president, in a national speech on Saturday to mark the nation’s independence, said the country has made appreciable gains in political freedom.

Evidence of this was given as a political party at the center losing governorship elections, Punch reports.

The president added that the calls for restructure has given “highly irresponsible groups” the opportunity to call for the breaking up of the country.

Those who are asking for a rerun of the civil war were not born during the first one, he said.

He said:

“In the past two years, Nigeria has recorded appreciable gains in political freedom. A political party at the centre losing governorship elections, National Assembly seats and even state assemblies to opposition parties is new to Nigeria.

“Added to these is a complete freedom to associate, to hold and disseminate opinions. Such developments clearly attest to the country’s growing political development.

“Recent calls for re-structuring, quite proper in a legitimate debate, has let in highly irresponsible groups to call for dismemberment of the country. We cannot and we will not allow such advocacy.

“As a young army officer, I took part from the beginning to the end of our tragic civil war costing about two million lives, resulting in fearful destruction and untold suffering. Those who are agitating for a rerun were not born by 1967 and have no idea of the horrendous consequences of the civil conflict which we went through.

“Government is keeping up the momentum of dialogue with stakeholders in the Niger Delta to keep the peace. We intend to address genuine grievances of the communities.

“Government is grateful to the responsible leadership of those communities and will pursue lasting peace in the Niger Delta.”

Corruption, which is the country’s greatest enemy, must be fought, he said.

“The APC government’s rallying cry to restore security, rebalance the economy and fight corruption was not all rhetoric.

“The country must first be secured. The economy must be re-balanced so that we do not depend on oil alone.

“We must fight corruption, which is Nigeria’s number one enemy. Our administration is tackling these tasks in earnest.”

He added that the government is working to bring back the rest of the Chibok girls, as well as others in the captivity of Islamic sect Boko Haram.

“Government is working round the clock to ensure the release of the remaining Chibok girls, as well as other persons in Boko Haram captivity.

“Government will continue to support the Armed Forces and other security agencies to fight not only terrorism, but kidnapping, armed robbery, herdsmen/farmers violence and to ensure peace, stability and security in our country”