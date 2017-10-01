Heartbreaking! Young Nigerian Journalist and Presenter Allegedly Slumps, Dies After Arriving America (Photos)

A Nigerian journalist who is the presenter of Greeting from America on Freedom Radio in Kano, has passed away after collapsing earlier today in the United States of America. 

A Facebook user, Jaafar Jaafar, who is the Editor in Chief at Daily Nigerian, has taken to the social networking platform and announced the sudden demise of a Nigerian journalist identified as Tijjani Ado Ahmad, who just passed away after collapsing earlier today in America. 
 
According to his mourning friends and colleagues, Tijjani, who is the presenter of Greeting from America (on Freedom Radio, Kano) was invited by the US Embassy in Abuja to tour America and hear the stories of Nigerian students living there before his sudden death.
 
Below are social media postsby the deceased's friends who are all paying tributes to the late Tijjani;
 
 


Heartbreaking! Young Nigerian Journalist and Presenter Allegedly Slumps, Dies After Arriving America (Photos)
