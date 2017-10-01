Mother of Caleb University Undergraduate Who was Murdered by the Babymama Opens Up on Her Son's Death

The mother of the Caleb University undergraduate who was murdered by the babymama has broken her silence on the matter.

Queen Akinbule, a businesswoman and mother of Morrison, the Caleb university undergraduate who was gruesomely murdered by the baby mama has revealed some interesting details about the incident that led to her son's death.

She revealed that her 20 year-old so was going to marry his babymama who is also 20 before the tragic incident.

Read excerpts from her interview with Punch:

For how long have you known your late son’s baby mama?

I knew her last year after I found out she was pregnant for my son. My grandson is now a year and six months.

Did you approve of their relationship?

I accepted her after I found out she was pregnant. In fact, I took her as my child. When I learned that she needed some money to pay for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, I willingly gave her money.

Prior to that, I learned she was at home for almost three years. I also enrolled her at a special tutorial centre. I paid N35, 000 for that. I was happy when I heard she passed the UTME as her cut-off mark was 260. She finally gained admission to the University of Lagos to study Theatre Arts.

How would you describe their relationship?

Their relationship was going smoothly prior to his death. My son loved her very much. He had plans to marry her.

What could have made her kill your son?

I don’t know what would have made her kill my son.

Does she live in your house?

No, she only comes over to my house whenever my son is on holiday.

Tell us all that transpired on the day your son died.

I was at home while my son was in his room. She sneaked into our house that night. I didn’t know she was in my house. I was asleep. It happened at night around 10 pm.

One of my grandsons went to Morrison’s room to watch a movie. When he got there, he met Morrison on the ground. He tapped him several times but he didn’t move. He then called one of his aunts who also tapped Morrison but he didn’t wake up. Immediately, she rushed into my room and told me Morrison was lying on the ground.

When I got there, I met him on the ground. His head was on the bed while the rest of his body was on the ground. His baby mama was seated on a bed staring at us. I carried his lifeless body and began to beat his body but he didn’t move. I bit a part of his body with my teeth but he still didn’t move. As I lifted him, I saw a cloth tied round his neck. As we were about to lift him to rush him to a hospital, his baby mama then shouted, ‘Morrison! Morrison!’

How was her expression while you were trying to wake him?

She wasn’t crying. She wore expressionless face.

Have you met her parents before?

Yes, they also stay at Gbagada.

Reports indicated that your son had a fight with his baby mama some minutes before she killed him.

They didn’t have a fight. I was at home, I didn’t hear any noise. If they had a fight, we all would have heard. There is a room and parlour opposite Morrison’s room. One of us would have heard a noise

If you were to speak to your son’s baby mama face-to-face, what would you tell her?

I will tell her that God will judge her for her action. I know that my son really loved her.

How did her parents react to their child’s act?

In fact, as I speak, her parents have not come to see me. The only time her father called me on the phone was when she was taken to Panti. He begged me to forgive his daughter. Since then, he hasn’t called again.