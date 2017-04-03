Breaking News: Terrorist Attacks St Petersburg Train Station , Leaves 10 Dead And 50 Injured

A “shrapnel filled-device’ has exploded on a train in the Metro Network in the city of St Petersburg, Russia leading to the death of 10

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Buhari Launches Economy Recovery Plan

Buhari Launches Economy Recovery Plan

Street Boy Who Called For Mass Burial of Nigerian Leaders Gets A Better Life

Street Boy Who Called For Mass Burial of Nigerian Leaders Gets A Better Life

Breaking News: Fire Outbreak At Kano Airport

Breaking News: Fire Outbreak At Kano Airport

Latest Nigeria News