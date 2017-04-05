Buhari Launches Economy Recovery Plan

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched a new Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) for Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, April 5, launched Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Buhari said his administration inherited numerous challenges at inception. He also said his campaign was based on the difficult situation that Nigeria was in and the need for enduring positive change.

The President said: “Security in the North East and other parts of Nigeria today is better than when we came in. Law enforcement agencies are prosecuting many cases of corruption and I assure all Nigerians that we are approaching our economic challenges in the same manner we are fighting insecurity and corruption." Buhari also promised to make Nigeria a producing nation by focusing on agriculture to alleviate hunger in the nation.

“We must produce what we need. The broad objectives of the ERGP are to restore growth, invest in our people and build a globally competitive economy."

“We are determined to change Nigeria from a consumer nation to a producing nation." The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, who also spoke at the event said Buhari right from his campaign days has shown commitment to changing Nigeria in a fundamental way. The minister said most of the plan in the ERGP are contained in the 2017 budget which will take off soon.

Udoma said:“The plan has been put in one place, for easy access, all the sectoral plans that the government has been working on, from inception, including the strategic implementation plan for the 2016 budget.”

